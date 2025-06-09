Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Greeway trail at Van Buren street temporarily closed

Co Springs Parks, Rec, & Cultural Services
Published 6:09 AM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting Monday the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail will be closed at Van Buren street for a maintenance project. The work continues through Wednesday June 19th.

According to the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services department, it's for railroad improvements and repaving.

Detours for those bike riding will mean sharing the road, and pedestrians will detour via Polk street, Cascade Avenue, and the Rock Island Trail. Plan Ahead, watch for crews, and stay safe.

Greg Gonzales

