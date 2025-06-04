Skip to Content
Mantiou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series begins

Pikes Peak Library District
Manitou Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Library District is kicking off the Manitou Springs Library Lawn Concert Series.

Each concert will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, in front of the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library building, located at 701 Manitou Ave. Those attending are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the music.

The concert series continues through July 23rd. According to PPLD, concerts may be cancelled in cases of inclement weather.

Here is a list of all performers scheduled this summer:

Greg Gonzales

