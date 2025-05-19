Manitou Springs police arrest convicted felon after hit-and-run, assault on officer

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A convicted felon out on parole is back in custody after recklessly driving and assaulting a police officer, the city of Manitou Springs said.

According to the city, on Monday, May 12 at around 12:30 p.m., MSPD officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Manitou Avenue, near El Paso Boulevard.

The city said the driver, who was later identified as James Alan Hummel, fled the scene of the crash, driving recklessly eastbound on Manitou Avenue. Officers didn't initiate a pursuit due to Hummel's erratic driving, MSPD said.

Hummel crashed for a second time in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue before running from the scene on foot.

Officers found Hummel hiding in a nearby yard and took him into custody. However during the arrest, the city said Hummel physically assaulted an officer, who did not require any medical treatment.



According to the city of Manitou Springs, Hummel is a convicted felon who was out on parole at the time of the incident. He's since been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple felony and traffic charges, including assault on a peace officer.

The city also said witnesses told police they'd seen Hummel in possession of a weapon during the incident. Though no weapon was found on him or in his vehicle, they say a handgun was recovered near the scene and has been booked for forensic processing.

