KRDO13 working to address transmission issues in Trinidad

Published 4:24 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 is aware that some viewers in the Trinidad area are having trouble viewing our newscast.

Crews are currently working to repair the translator in the area that went down, and will have broadcasting up and running again as soon as possible.

Viewers in the area can still watch our live stream on our website or download the KRDO13 app on their smart TV.

Celeste Springer

