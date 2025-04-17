Skip to Content
Colorado Senator Hickenlooper Town Hall in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) Colo. (KRDO) -     Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper is hosting an in-person town hall in Colorado Springs this evening at 6.

    This is a free and public event, but according to a statement from the senator's office, you have to RSVP in order to get the exact location. You can watch the event here.

    The Colorado Senator says he'll take questions from the audience at random. Senator Hickenlooper was in Grand Junction earlier this week for another town hall where topics included immigration, federal workers, the state of the federal government. 

    If you are unable to attend for the event you can watch it online through this link.

