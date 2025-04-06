Multi-car crash at Powers and N Carefree, police asking people to avoid the area

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are asking drivers to avoid the Powers and N Carfree intersection because of a multi-car crash.

Photographs taken by the KRDO13 News Team at the accident show at least five cars involved in what appears to be a group of crashes. One car has been flipped on its side.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about the cause of the crash and the medical status of the drivers and passengers involved.

This article will be updated.

