Drivers can expect more road closures in April for Powers/Airport project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently finished a key phase of the ongoing overpass construction at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road, and will start another phase as early as this weekend.

Last Sunday night, CDOT closed southbound Powers at Airport overnight to finish placing the last of six girders that form the base of the new Airport bridge above Powers; that work was delayed because of snow, cold temperatures and strong winds.

The next step begins this weekend and continues through next week, with more nighttime closures on Powers so that crews can start working on the bridge deck.

"Pre-manufactured deck panels are set on the girders, and then they tie rebar and then they pour concrete," said Wayne Pittman, the project manager. "So, that's the concrete deck pour that will go across everything and tie it all together."

However, Pittman added that it may be possible for crews to do at least some of that work during the day.

"Because in some ways, that's better for the quality of the bridge to be done in the daylight, versus trying to do it all with flashlights and light plants, and everything," he explained.

The $46 million project started last June and is scheduled for completion next summer; it will shift the intersection slightly north of its current location as it becomes an interchange, and improve traffic flow to and from Peterson Space Force Base.

The project also will increase pedestrian safety by making it easier for non-motorized traffic to cross the interchange.

To see the latest construction schedule, visit: https://mailchi.mp/codot/co-21-powers-airport-construction-update-march29.