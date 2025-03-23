Early morning fireworks spark grass fire, Colorado Springs Police find dozens of mortar shells

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 1:00 on Sunday morning Colorado Springs Police responded to Oro Blanco Drive, in the northeast part of the city, after a caller reported hearing multiple explosions.

Once at the scene, officers located a small grass fire which the fire department extinguished. After a further search, officers found 20 expended and 24 unexpended fireworks mortars.

Detectives with the Regional Explosives Unit took possession of the unexpended fireworks.

No arrests were made.