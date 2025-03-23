Skip to Content
Top Stories

Early morning fireworks spark grass fire, Colorado Springs Police find dozens of mortar shells

KRDO
By
Published 5:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 1:00 on Sunday morning Colorado Springs Police responded to Oro Blanco Drive, in the northeast part of the city, after a caller reported hearing multiple explosions.

Once at the scene, officers located a small grass fire which the fire department extinguished. After a further search, officers found 20 expended and 24 unexpended fireworks mortars.

Detectives with the Regional Explosives Unit took possession of the unexpended fireworks.

No arrests were made.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content