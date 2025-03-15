Fire weather potential continues as Red Flag Warnings are issued for Sunday

As we head into the early hours of the night, our rain and snow chances will come to an end. Our skies will gradually become clear as we head through the night. We will have another chilly night ahead with lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to the 20s.

For your Sunday Funday you will want to get out and enjoy it. We will have sunny skies with warmer temps. Highs will be in the 60s for the Eastern Plains, upper 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and upper 30s to 50s for the High Country. It will be dry with breezy conditions continuing so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning starting at noon tomorrow and lasting until 7 PM.

The start of the work week highs will increase even more. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 80s, 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 60s for the High Country. The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch from Monday morning through Tuesday Evening along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains.

Tuesday highs will fall into the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country. As we head into the evening, there is ca hance for rain and snow.

We will keep with the rain and snow chances for the middle of the work week. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s for the High Country and 20s to 30s for the High Country.

We will dry out for the start of Spring Thursday! Highs will rebound back into the 50s to 60s with the high Country having highs in the 30s to 40s.

As we finish out the work week, highs will remain in the 50s to 60s, but the High Country does have a chance for snow along with temps remaining in the 30s to 40s.