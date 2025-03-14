Firefighters prepare for second day battling Meridian Fire east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Firefighters will try to reach full containment Friday on the 2,500-acre wildland fire burning between Colorado Springs and Ellicott, between Highway 94 and Schriever Space Force Base.

But increasing the current 70% containment level will be difficult, with another day of strong winds that fanned the flames Thursday expected.

Along Curtis Road, a scene of contrasts: Burned grass only a few feet from several homes; one field charred while an adjacent field was untouched; and another field with only tan-colored prairie dog mounds poking through the ashes.

An Ellicott fire truck sprayed water along both sides of Curtis Road — likely to soak the fire's perimeter in preparation for Friday's firefighting effort, and/or to extinguish any remaining sparks or smoldering that could ignite another fire.

Authorities haven't revealed how the fire started; winds had already began strengthening at 7 a.m.

KRDO 13 has learned that authorities may hold a media briefing at 8:30 a.m.; stay tuned for continued updates.