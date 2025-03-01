Sheriff’s Office investigating Monument shooting in grocery store parking lot as murder-suicide

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they're now investigating the Friday homicide in the King Soopers parking lot as a murder-suicide. Also, the sheriff's office is now releasing more details about their investigation.

RELATED: Sheriff’s office announces new details in shooting at Monument King Soopers parking lot

Yesterday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO13 the call reporting a shooting in the King Sooper's parking lot off W Baptist Road came in around noon. Sheriff's deputies and Monumnet Police Officers found one woman deceased at the scene.

Now the Sheriff's Office is saying witnesses told them a green Subaru feld the scene after the shooting.

At 12:42 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a suicide in the 6000 block of Bundleflower Ct. When officers arrived, they located a green Subaru at the scene.

The sheriff's office and police department say they conducted interviews that led them to the conclusion that the two people knew each other and that it was an isolated event.

Now the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the identities of those involved, as well as the official cause and manner of death.