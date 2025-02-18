Skip to Content
Top Stories

How long will your Colorado state tax returns be delayed? A local tax expert weighs in

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of February 18 the State of Colorado has not started processing tax returns, but local tax experts tell KRDO13 this is nothing to be worried about.

"Just be patient. It's going to happen. Give it three weeks after they start accepting, [and] you should start seeing your refunds coming in," George Sleeman, the owner of Westside Tax Service, has been helping Coloradans file their taxes for 12 years.

Sleeman tells KRDO13 Investigates this kind of delay happens every year for one reason or another. Just last year, 2024, the state didn't start processing returns until Feb. 17.

"Unfortunately, it happens that--between the software having to be updated [and] if there are any tax code changes. Colorado made a few changes that don't affect the federal, but they do affect the Colorado return," Sleeman said.

Sleeman says his software pegs the state to start processing returns sometime next week.

Sleeman and Westside Tax Service aren't alone. Cash Tracks Fininacial of Colorado Springs has also been preparing their customers for the delay while assuring them it's nothing to worry about.

TABOR refunds will similarly be delayed.

"I would rather they were a little slow on it and got it right, then messed it up and had to fix it later," Sleeman says he expects the returns to start rolling in about three weeks after processing starts.

You can track the status of your tax return here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content