How long will your Colorado state tax returns be delayed? A local tax expert weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of February 18 the State of Colorado has not started processing tax returns, but local tax experts tell KRDO13 this is nothing to be worried about.

"Just be patient. It's going to happen. Give it three weeks after they start accepting, [and] you should start seeing your refunds coming in," George Sleeman, the owner of Westside Tax Service, has been helping Coloradans file their taxes for 12 years.

Sleeman tells KRDO13 Investigates this kind of delay happens every year for one reason or another. Just last year, 2024, the state didn't start processing returns until Feb. 17.

"Unfortunately, it happens that--between the software having to be updated [and] if there are any tax code changes. Colorado made a few changes that don't affect the federal, but they do affect the Colorado return," Sleeman said.

Sleeman says his software pegs the state to start processing returns sometime next week.

Sleeman and Westside Tax Service aren't alone. Cash Tracks Fininacial of Colorado Springs has also been preparing their customers for the delay while assuring them it's nothing to worry about.

TABOR refunds will similarly be delayed.

"I would rather they were a little slow on it and got it right, then messed it up and had to fix it later," Sleeman says he expects the returns to start rolling in about three weeks after processing starts.

You can track the status of your tax return here.