El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it raised more than $55,000 for Special Olympics in 2024

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced that it raised a total of $55,297 for the Colorado Special Olympics in 2024.

The sheriff's office says the total is $5,000 more than their total the year prior.

Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

“The generosity of our team members and community continues to amaze me,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a press release. “The dedicated men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are always willing to give their time, talents, and resources to help others achieve their dreams. Special Olympics Colorado holds a special place in our hearts, and we remain committed to supporting such an incredible cause.”

According to officials, EPSO has partnered with the Special Olympics since 2017, which they say has allowed for hundreds of athletes to participate.

The sheriff's office provided the following fundraising totals for 2024:

• Chili's Tip-A-Cop: $8,145.89

• Colorado Springs Polar Plunge: $4,424.00

• Quarterly No Shave Program (Beards and Goatees): $34,020.89

• Pikes Peak Torch Run: $2,265.00

• Top Golf Tip-A-Cop: $1,292.50

• Texas Roadhouse Tip-A-Cop: $5,139.03