Colorado law enforcement return car & baby supplies to young family after arresting 5 in connection to multiple vehicle thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police, Colorado State Patrol, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office working together on a BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) deployment arrested five people and recovered seven stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles was filled with baby supplies and belonged to a family expecting their first child. Police say that car was returned with all the supplies inside.

The BATTLE deployment arrested five people in all: