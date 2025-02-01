Skip to Content
Colorado law enforcement return car & baby supplies to young family after arresting 5 in connection to multiple vehicle thefts

Published 7:27 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police, Colorado State Patrol, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office working together on a BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) deployment arrested five people and recovered seven stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles was filled with baby supplies and belonged to a family expecting their first child. Police say that car was returned with all the supplies inside.

The BATTLE deployment arrested five people in all:

  • Ashley Ikener-Contratto, age 28
  • Edward Ruiz, age 30
  • Dakota Mayer, age 27
  • Mykal Lala, age 23
  • Craig Doty, age 59
Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

