Colorado law enforcement return car & baby supplies to young family after arresting 5 in connection to multiple vehicle thefts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police, Colorado State Patrol, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office working together on a BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) deployment arrested five people and recovered seven stolen vehicles.
One of the vehicles was filled with baby supplies and belonged to a family expecting their first child. Police say that car was returned with all the supplies inside.
The BATTLE deployment arrested five people in all:
- Ashley Ikener-Contratto, age 28
- Edward Ruiz, age 30
- Dakota Mayer, age 27
- Mykal Lala, age 23
- Craig Doty, age 59