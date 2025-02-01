Cañon City Fire District shares update on big fire station renovation

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire Staton One in Cañon City is undergoing a major renovation.

On Saturday the Cañon City Fire Protection District shared a progress report on bringing the nearly 50-year-old station into the 21st century.

Cañon City Fire said the remodel includes modern building insulation, a code-compliant fire sprinkler system, ADA-compliant bathrooms, and a new energy-efficient heating system.

The station will continue to be fully staffed during the renovations, which are expected to be completed this year.

For the latest updates on the Cañon City fire station renovation visit their Facebook page.