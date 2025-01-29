Nationwide scores are down: How Southern Colorado districts compare

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A report released Wednesday morning from the Nation's Report Card shows scores from students in 4th and 8th grade across the nation are struggling to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the numbers on scores in mathematics. Nationwide, 4th-grade students slightly increased scores in mathematics versus the 2022 scores. In Colorado, 4th-grade students have improved by 2 percent compared to the 2022 scores, bringing them back to the level the state reached in 2003. 8th-grade students in Colorado improved in mathematics compared to 2022. However, the scores still fall below 2003 levels.

Here are the numbers on scores in reading. 4th-grade students in Colorado are on a decline from scores in 2022 and 1998. 8th-grade students in Colorado performed slightly better than in 2022, but the scores are down from the 1998 average, according to The Nations Report Card.

In Colorado Springs, Academy School District 20 is one of a handful of districts that average above the state level for SAT and PSAT scores, but they say there's more work to be done.

"We're never satisfied," explained Dr. Susan Field, the Assistant Superintendent for Learning Services at Academy District 20.

She says it's part of having a continuous improvement mindset.

"How are we going to improve even more? I mean, we'll never be satisfied until 100% of our students are reading at grade level or performing in math on grade level," shared Dr. Field.

She points the district's success to high expectations and laser focus on supporting students through teachers.

"District 20 has been focused on professional learning communities for well over five years. And really, what that framework allows is for teachers to collaborate and discuss what they're teaching, how they're teaching it, assessing what they're teaching, and then responding when students do not understand something," explained Dr. Field.

Some avenues they'll take to step in include an intervention, retaking tests, or extra tutoring for students. It's a similar approach to a program put in place in Harrison School District 2.

"Our innovative program, high impact tutoring," shared Harrison School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, "catching our students early to close that gap, whether it's language, whether they weren't exposed to school, whether they need more practice, it will make a lasting impact for our students so that when they do go to fourth grade, they're on grade level."

It's a small circle attempt at meeting Kindergarten through 3rd-grade students where they are. High-impact tutoring is a grant-funded program through the state. They have tutors who work with students in small groups of up to four students during the school day.

"Waiting till fourth grade to close the gap for students. They're already 4 to 5 years behind," shared Dr. Birhanzel.

It's a struggle for educators across the nation to catch up to where students were pre-pandemic.

"I know that's a charge coming from Governor Polis right now is how do we, the innovators, really fill in those gaps? And this is the type of program to do that," explained Dr. Jared Stanley, the Stratton Meadows Elementary School Principal.

Dr. Jared Stanley has been blown away by the high-impact tutoring results at his elementary school, but one area he could still use help with is funding.

"A huge issue is with the recruitment and retention of teachers. If I don't have, you know, highly qualified teachers, or if I'm spinning my wheels and retraining every year, it's hard to move forward as a building," shared Dr. Stanley.

The Nation's Report Card results show schools in Colorado are on the rise compared to 2022, but educators say it’s an uphill battle to get back to where they were pre-pandemic.