Family sounds alarm over potential Southern Colorado correctional facility move

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Beacon at Skyline is a correctional community, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). CDOC says the facility uses a human-centered, collaborative approach to support healing, growth, and a renewed purpose for incarcerated residents.

The Beacon at Skyline can hold up to 126 residents at a time. One of those residents is Hannah and Levi's father. He's spent the past ten years incarcerated, only a recent few have been at Skyline. In that time his kids Hannah and Levi say it's made a world of a difference.

"We feel more bonded, more like family. Also with this program, I've noticed that our dad has been more cheery, like he's excited to get out. He's looking forward to it because he is ready now. The program helps you get ready and better yourself to be ready to go out," said Hannah Tinney.

The Tinney children tell KRDO13 they're thrilled for their dad and the progress he's made during his time in the Beacon Program.

"I'm very proud of how far he's come since he has been in this program. And he's literally like a college student in prison," shared Hannah Tinney.

Hannah is 17 years old and Levi is 11 years old. In their time growing up, they've experienced visitations at different correctional facilities.

"At the previous one, which I believe was a level three security, we had to sit at a table for seven hours just across the table, just sit there and talk," explained Hannah Tinney.

Now, at Skyline the level one security allows them to play outside.

"At this facility, we get to go outside and we get to play soccer and a bunch of different games, and he can actually walk around with us. We've even played Minecraft with him," exclaimed Hannah Tinney.

In the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, the CDOC is recommending the Beacon Program relocate and expand to Four Mile and Rifle correctional facilities. The Tinney family is concerned a move for their dad could mean a setback in his progress and further separation between the family.

"Family members could be moved, moved hours or more away, which for some people could mean that they couldn't see their person again," said Levi Tinney, "If it does, I might never see my dad again for another two years. And I don’t want that to happen."

CDOC says the staff at Skyline will work closely with the staff at the Rifle, level one security, and Four Mile, level two security, facilities to ensure a smooth transition. They also note this is only a recommendation at this time, nothing is set in stone yet, but if approved it will go into effect April 1, 2025.

