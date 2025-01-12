Family sounds alarm over potential Southern Colorado correctional facility move
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Beacon at Skyline is a correctional community, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). CDOC says the facility uses a human-centered, collaborative approach to support healing, growth, and a renewed purpose for incarcerated residents.
The Beacon at Skyline can hold up to 126 residents at a time. One of those residents is Hannah and Levi's father. He's spent the past ten years incarcerated, only a recent few have been at Skyline. In that time his kids Hannah and Levi say it's made a world of a difference.
"We feel more bonded, more like family. Also with this program, I've noticed that our dad has been more cheery, like he's excited to get out. He's looking forward to it because he is ready now. The program helps you get ready and better yourself to be ready to go out," said Hannah Tinney.
The Tinney children tell KRDO13 they're thrilled for their dad and the progress he's made during his time in the Beacon Program.
"I'm very proud of how far he's come since he has been in this program. And he's literally like a college student in prison," shared Hannah Tinney.
Hannah is 17 years old and Levi is 11 years old. In their time growing up, they've experienced visitations at different correctional facilities.
"At the previous one, which I believe was a level three security, we had to sit at a table for seven hours just across the table, just sit there and talk," explained Hannah Tinney.
Now, at Skyline the level one security allows them to play outside.
"At this facility, we get to go outside and we get to play soccer and a bunch of different games, and he can actually walk around with us. We've even played Minecraft with him," exclaimed Hannah Tinney.
In the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, the CDOC is recommending the Beacon Program relocate and expand to Four Mile and Rifle correctional facilities. The Tinney family is concerned a move for their dad could mean a setback in his progress and further separation between the family.
"Family members could be moved, moved hours or more away, which for some people could mean that they couldn't see their person again," said Levi Tinney, "If it does, I might never see my dad again for another two years. And I don’t want that to happen."
CDOC says the staff at Skyline will work closely with the staff at the Rifle, level one security, and Four Mile, level two security, facilities to ensure a smooth transition. They also note this is only a recommendation at this time, nothing is set in stone yet, but if approved it will go into effect April 1, 2025.
You can read the full response from the Colorado Department of Corrections here:
As part of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 25/26, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) is recommending the expansion and relocation of the Beacon Program from Skyline Correctional Center to Four Mile andRifle Correctional Facilities with further future expansion to Delta Correctional Center. The Beacon has been a tremendous success and we look forward to providing the program to more people. From the start, the intent of the Beacon Program was to expand into additional facilities to reach more individuals preparing for release. This relocation helps fulfill that goal by bringing Beacon’s valuable programming and peer mentoring model to a broader population across the system.
This recommendation is based in part on updated projections from the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ). By relocating and expanding the Beacon Program, we can expand its reach across multiple facilities, providing more individuals with access to peer-driven support, skill-building opportunities, and therapeutic programming designed to foster personal growth and positive outcomes.
The recommendation was carefully considered to minimize disruption to our population while maximizing the impact of the Beacon Program. Relocating the program to Four Mile and expanding it to Rifle and Delta will allow us to serve more individuals while maintaining living conditions that are similar to those they are accustomed to at Skyline. This continuity helps ensure that participants remain in a stable, familiar environment while continuing to benefit from the peer-led programming and supportive community that the Beacon program offers.
Administrators and management staff at Skyline (SCC) are working collaboratively with the management teams at Four Mile (FMCC), and Rifle (RCC) to gain a comprehensive understanding of the program with the aim of acquiring the necessary training and resources to effectively implement it. This includes the development of implementation teams and cross-training of staff at the selected facilities to increase understanding of the program’s mission and concepts, as well as the training provided to inmates in order to fully grasp the program objectives. FMCC and RCC also are currently evaluating visiting processes in anticipation of implementing similar opportunities to those currently available at SCC.
It is important to note that these proposals represent recommendations by the department. If the proposal is approved, the target date for implementation will be April 1, 2025.
Colorado Department of Corrections