Colorado Champions: Sibling boxers look to punch through record

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There's a pair of young siblings in Colorado Springs that are already a knock-out success in the boxing ring. It is just the beginning for the Colorado champions, who hope to hook another title this week.

It's a one-two punch for the Hornyak siblings.

Madison is the fighter in purple gloves. She's 13 and loves "sparring my brother," says Madison Honyak.

At just 11 years old, her brother Noah's speed is what sets him apart.

"I think we are pretty equal," says Madison. "Because Noah is like the fast type and I am strong like that powerful hit type."

And Coach Menny agrees. He's been working with the siblings for the last several years.

"Between both of them is how not alike in the ring they are," says Coach Menny. "So one boxes more like Mike Tyson, hands up, going forward boxing a little bit. The other one is more like a Prince Naseem Hamad. He likes to have fun in there and that's Noah. Go in there box in and out and doesn't like to be touched."

These two boxers already have a lot of titles under their belt.

And they'll both fight this week in California. If they win their matches, they'll go onto nationals later this month.

"I hope to win regionals and go on to Nationals January 21st," says Noah Hornyak.

And Coach Menny thinks these two are a real hit and could punch through records.

"Both of them would be the first brother-sister duet to win the nationals of the gloves," says Coach Menny.

But trying to achieve that dream of both being national champs takes a lot of drive and dedication. Including a rigorous school and training schedule.

"5 days a week and sometimes on the weekend," says Madison.

"We end school at 3:05 and we normally go to practice at 6 or 5 and after that, I have to do my homework and stuff like that," says Noah.

Of course, there's a little sibling rivalry along the way.

"They get upset sometimes because they are brother and sister but in the long run that helps them," says Coach Menny. "I've got to be better than her, and I've got to be better than him."

But doing it together is what makes it all worth it for Madison and Noah. And win or lose, having that extra support in the ring is the ultimate victory.

"I just watch and support him all the way, you know," says Madison. "It is really fun watching him because he has that speed."