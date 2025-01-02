Skip to Content
Attorney General Phil Weiser enters 2026 race for Colorado Governor

Colorado Attorney General's Office, Pixabay via Canva
By
Published 9:08 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced his bid for Colorado Governor.

"As your Attorney General, I’ve committed from day one to show up in every county, to listen to you, and to get results. As Governor, I will bring that same commitment to make life better for all Coloradans," read a blurb on his candidacy website.

The democrat made the announcement on X Thursday.

Celeste Springer

