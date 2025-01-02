Attorney General Phil Weiser enters 2026 race for Colorado Governor
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced his bid for Colorado Governor.
"As your Attorney General, I’ve committed from day one to show up in every county, to listen to you, and to get results. As Governor, I will bring that same commitment to make life better for all Coloradans," read a blurb on his candidacy website.
The democrat made the announcement on X Thursday.
BREAKING—Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor of Colorado.— Phil Weiser (@pweiser) January 2, 2025
There are many reasons why I’m running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I’m committed to fighting for the people of Colorado. —> 🧵 👇. https://t.co/ff8K5blRL3