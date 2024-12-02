Skip to Content
Colorado police department investigating after dog was thrown out car window

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Commerce City Police Department says they're investigating after someone allegedly tossed a dog out a car window on Nov. 23.

Police say a witness saw a dog tossed out of a moving car at the intersection of East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street.

The good samaritan who witnessed it tried to help the dog before officers arrived.

Commerce City Police say the dog was taken to the emergency vet, but his spine was broken and he had to be euthanized.

In the latest update from police this weekend, officers say a person has stepped forward, claiming to be the dog's owner. He says the dog was left in the backyard and gone when he arrived back.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

The person or people responsible would face felony aggravated animal cruelty charges, police say.

Celeste Springer

