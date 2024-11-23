Survivors of Suicide remember those lost ahead of the holiday season

EL PASO COUNTY, COLO. (KRDO) - The holidays can be a hard time for families mourning lost loved ones, especially those lost to suicide.

On Saturday, the group, Heartbeat Survivors of Suicide invited people to turn their pain, into community.

Every year the Saturday before Thanksgiving is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Betty Vanthournout​​​​​​​, executive president of Heartbeat Survivors of Suicide, tells KRDO13 that today is an important tradition to remember those we've lost and to support those left behind.

"Statistics have shown that for those of us that have lost a loved one to suicide, our propensity to complete suicide ourselves is about 50% greater. So if you reach out and seek help in whatever form works for you is so, so very important," Vanthournout said.

If you're someone struggling with grief, Vanthournout​​​​​​​ has a few suggestions to help get you through the holidays.

She says to come up with a plan ahead of time. That can mean keeping up old traditions that incorporate your loved one's memory or starting a brand new tradition. But no matter what, it's important to be honest about what you can handle and always reach out if you need extra help.