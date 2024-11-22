Skip to Content
Brazen criminals allegedly steal rifle from marked patrol car

today at 9:51 AM
Published 9:30 AM

BLANCA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says two suspects allegedly broke into a marked patrol car, stealing a law enforcement rifle.

According to the CBI, the burglary took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 21.

Investigators say the patrol car was parked right outside the police station when the alleged crime took place.

The police department says the suspects allegedly broke the patrol car window to get in.

The CBI says the following photo is not the exact rifle, but an image of what it looked like.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Blanca Police Chief Ricky Rodriguez at 719-589-5807. The Blanca Police Department is offering a $500 reward for the recovery of the firearm and/or information leading to the arrest of the suspects. 

Celeste Springer

