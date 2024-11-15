New Voyager Parkway bridge in Colorado Springs could open this weekend, officials say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city will hold a media briefing Friday morning to update the status of a new bridge on Voyager Parkway on the city's north end.

Construction on the $11 million project started a year ago and has been delayed twice.

A city spokesman issued a release Thursday stating that the bridge could open to traffic "perhaps over the weekend."

However a release from the entity financing the project -- the Copper Ridge Metro District -- revealed that the contractor plans to open the bridge on Sunday.

Ryan Phipps, the city's manager of engineering programs, is scheduled to be at the construction site at 9 a.m. to discuss the matter.

The metro district also confirmed that paving the bridge began Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior visited the site Thursday afternoon and saw workers scrambling to finish paving as soon as possible.

Early Friday morning, street lights around the bridge were on and new traffic signals were working, in anticipation of the bridge's possible weekend opening.

Once traffic resumes on the bridge, other phases of the project will continue into next year; it will rise above the future extension of North Powers Boulevard to Interstate 25.

The bridge was scheduled to open before the new Ford Amphitheater nearby was ready to host performances; however, managers opened the venue earlier than initially planned and the bridge project was delayed by difficulties in relocating utility lines.

At the end of last month -- prior to an expected Halloween opening date -- the metro district announced that paving was delayed because the project's contractor hadn't completed concrete work that was required; no specific reason was given.

Last week's snowy weather further delayed paving.