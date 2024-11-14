CPW asks anglers to help prevent spread of invasive plant found in Pueblo waterways

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking anglers and boaters in the Pueblo area to help prevent the spread of an invasive plant species that was discovered recently in local bodies of water.

According to CPW, Eurasian watermilfoil, a fast-growing aquatic invasive plant species that creates dense undergrowth in lakes and rivers, degrades fish spawning areas, and interferes with boating, fishing, swimming, and other forms of water recreation, has been found in Fountain Lake (Runyon Lake) and its outlet to the Arkansas River.

The agency said Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters announced the discovery on Thursday and urged people to be diligent about inspecting, cleaning and drying their watercraft to prevent further spread of this plant.

“Eurasian watermilfoil can quickly damage an ecosystem,” Walters said. “It is very prolific and can grow up to a foot per week during the growing season. The species is easily spread by fragmentation, which is when a small piece of the plant is broken off of the main stem. To prevent it from becoming established in new water bodies, it is extremely important that anglers and boaters remove all aquatic vegetation from their equipment between uses.”

CPW encourages everyone to report to the agency anytime they see invasive species, which include zebra and quagga mussels and Asian carp. The agency said they are also working with local partners on a management plan to control this newly confirmed population.