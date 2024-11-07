Skip to Content
Thursday morning snow report from north Colorado Springs

Published 5:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A light, powdery snow dusted streets and roads in the latest round of winter weather to move through the area this week.

Conditions appear to be slicker and icier than they were yesterday; traffic was slow and steady along I-25 through town and on Interquest Parkway on the city's north side.

A liquid salt truck was also beginning to spray on Interquest and on I-25 northbound toward Monument.

Two plows passed by on Interquest, with the first having its blades up and the second scraping a small amount of snow accumulation a few minutes later.

KRDO 13 will continue to monitor travel conditions as more snow is expected Thursday.

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO.

