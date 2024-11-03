Pueblo Fire Department rescues 2 dogs from apartment fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department rescued two dogs from a commercial structure fire at the Minnequa Shores apartments.

Pueblo Firefighters were dispatched just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in an apartment. During the initial search of the apartment, firefighters found two dogs. The dogs were removed, and a small kitchen fire was quickly extinguished, causing minimal damage to the property.

No injuries were reported and the dogs were returned safely to their owners.