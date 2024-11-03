Skip to Content
Pueblo Fire Department rescues 2 dogs from apartment fire

PFD
By
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:18 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department rescued two dogs from a commercial structure fire at the Minnequa Shores apartments.

Pueblo Firefighters were dispatched just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in an apartment. During the initial search of the apartment, firefighters found two dogs. The dogs were removed, and a small kitchen fire was quickly extinguished, causing minimal damage to the property.

No injuries were reported and the dogs were returned safely to their owners.

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

