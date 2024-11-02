Colorado Springs Police investigating bank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to calls of a bank robbery in the 3300 block of Centennial Blvd on Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police would not say what was stolen from the bank, but they did say no property was damaged.

No one was injured during the course of the robbery.

The Colorado Springs Robbery Unit assisted in the investigation.

This case is still under investigation.