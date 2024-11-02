Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Police investigating bank robbery

MGN
By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to calls of a bank robbery in the 3300 block of Centennial Blvd on Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police would not say what was stolen from the bank, but they did say no property was damaged.

No one was injured during the course of the robbery.

The Colorado Springs Robbery Unit assisted in the investigation.

This case is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content