Record pace of pedestrian deaths slows slightly in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the trend of increasing pedestrian deaths appears to be reversing slightly after a record high of 136 last year.

CDOT revealed this week that through September of this year, 72 pedestrians have been struck and killed by vehicles while crossing roads and streets -- compared to 96 deaths at the same time a year ago.

One of those victims was a Pueblo woman; the mother of Fred Gallegos.

"My mom was walking home and she was hit by a car when she was crossing the road," he said. "It's just been devastating, It's just been crushing, trying to break old habits. I called my mom every morning when I went to work. I called her on my way home. I still find myself calling her to this day. My little girl always asks me why we can't call Grandma."

The lower number of fatalities could reflect a growing awareness of pedestrian safety over the past few years as authorities, officials and communities do more to improve safety.

For example, El Paso County started an $11 million effort earlier this year to upgrade 24 pedestrian crossings, including several outside schools.

CDOT completed a project this spring on US 50 between downtown and the Arkansas River, to build a median that has six new pedestrian crossings and signals.

And a city crew installed a crosswalk and a four-way stop at the intersection of Cheyenne Boulevard and Lorraine Street in response to speeding traffic.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month -- a good time for pedestrians and drivers to remember the importance of being alert and responsible.

CDOT said that pedestrian deaths now account for nearly a fifth of all traffic fatalities -- up from a tenth in 2002.

We're also entering a period where those deaths increase during the shorter days of fall and winter; in Colorado last year, more than half of pedestrian deaths happened during those seasons and more than two-thirds occurred at dusk, night, or dawn.

CDOT said that pedestrian deaths have doubled nationwide and risen 77% across the state since 2018.

The agency offers the following safety tips:

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Walk on sidewalks whenever possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections.

Stay off your phone when crossing the street.

Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists everywhere, at all times, and especially in areas near schools, parks, shopping areas and transit stops.

Put the phone down and avoid distractions that take your attention off the road.

Follow the speed limit. Speeding motorists endanger everyone on the road but put pedestrians at the greatest risk for death or serious injury.

Stop before a crosswalk, not in it.

Never drive impaired.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk.

At night, reduce your speed and make sure your headlights are on.