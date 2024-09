COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of North Hancock in Colorado Springs.

The fire is now extinguished. When crews originally arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the unit.

The KRDO13 photographer on the scene saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

No word on any victims of the fire or the cause of the blaze at this time.