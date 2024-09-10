Skip to Content
A Colorado woman is a finalist for a prestigious national award

By
today at 5:23 PM
Published 6:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The vice chair of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber Board is a finalist for a prestigious national award. The Women of Inspiration Award recognizes female leaders and male allies who inspire, motivate, and lead.

Julissa Soto is the founder of Julissa Latino Health Equity Consulting. She's advocated for health equity within Latino communities for the past 5 years.

Soto came to this country 27 years ago and says she's living her American dream by helping others. She's created programs that will help Latino populations in the State of Colorado.

In 2021, Governor Polis proclaimed September 20th as Julissa Soto Day for her dedication to serving the Latino community.

Soto said being a finalist for this award means a lot to her.

"I just hope that my state is proud of me and my state understands that I am trying really, really hard to make them proud and take Colorado to a whole different level," said Soto.

Soto said whether or not she wins, she already feels like a winner.

The awards ceremony will take place in New York City on November 7th.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13.

