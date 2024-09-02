Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire crews on scene of fire near downtown Colorado Springs

MGN
By
today at 7:53 AM
Published 7:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire at 714 N. Nevada.

According to CSFD, The gas line is shut down in the area, and the fire is knocked down at the back of the building.

Crews are checking for any fire extension.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is helping with traffic control.

There are numerous emergency vehicles in the area. You are asked to avoid the area.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content