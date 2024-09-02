Fire crews on scene of fire near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire at 714 N. Nevada.

According to CSFD, The gas line is shut down in the area, and the fire is knocked down at the back of the building.

Crews are checking for any fire extension.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is helping with traffic control.

There are numerous emergency vehicles in the area. You are asked to avoid the area.