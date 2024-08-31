Late-night crash kills motorcyclist on I-25

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol reports they responded to a motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-25 near milepost 153 at 11:39 p.m. on Friday. When troopers arrived on the scene they found the motorcyclist dead.

CSP suspects a blue Dodge Charger may have been driving aggressively with the motorcycle prior to the crash. No arrests have been made at this time.

The crash caused several lanes on I-25 to close for 3 hours.

According to CO Trip, those lanes are now open.

CSP is asking those who saw the crash or have any additional information to contact The Colorado State Patrol through the Pueblo Regional Communication Center at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2B242676.