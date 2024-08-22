KRDO13 will air late due to DNC coverage
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Due to coverage of the Democratic National Convention, KRDO13 will air after "Press Your Luck" at 10:27 p.m.
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Due to coverage of the Democratic National Convention, KRDO13 will air after "Press Your Luck" at 10:27 p.m.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.