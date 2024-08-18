Missing hiker found after 4 days in wilderness

NORWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) - San Miguel Sheriff's Office found 53-year-old Gina Chase after she went missing in the backcountry for 4 days without a cell phone.

The Sheriff's Office reported on August 14 that a group of hikers went on solo journeys into the woods from the Wilson Mesa trailhead, outside of Norwood in Western Colorado.

San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, “Obviously this is the outcome we were all hoping for, and we couldn’t be happier for Ms. Chase and her family. The ultimate success of this mission is a real testament to our responders’ tenacity, perseverance, and dedication.”

The Sheriff's Office says the group of hikers was discouraged from bringing their cell phones and to fast on their hike to maximize a spiritual experience with nature. The group was to rely on a buddy system to make sure everyone returned safely, but Chase's 'buddy' did not see her. After searching on their own the group reported the missing hiker to authorities at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 14.

Sheriff Masters advised when going into the backcountry never go alone. “Always bring technology for communications. Do not starve yourself even if a “guide” suggests otherwise. Nature is unforgiving, especially if you are not properly prepared,” Sheriff Masters said.

The Sheriff's Office has not said if Chase sustained any injuries.