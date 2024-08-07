Lane-filtering law starts Wednesday in Colorado — for three-year trial period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo state senator who co-sponsored the new lane-filtering law said that it follows similar laws in several other states and foreign countries.

"Arizona, California, Montana and Utah have similar laws and so do Europe, Australia and New Zealand," said Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo.

Hinrichsen said that state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 79 in this year's session after a recent motorcycle safety study by the Federal Highway Administration.

"The study found some minor safety improvements -- such as reduced traffic congestion and lower emission levels affecting air quality. Anything that improves driving and riding safety, we owe it to ourselves to explore it."

Lane-filtering is the act of a motorcycle rider slowly moving between two lanes of stopped traffic at speeds of 15 mph or less.

"If you do see that, just be prepared," said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, of the Colorado State Patrol. "It is legal. Once traffic starts going, then (motorcycles) have to re-integrate themselves back into that queue, and proceed from there."

He elaborates on the safety benefits.

"It's going to help traffic keep flowing, as well as keeping motorcyclists safe. It's going to keep them out of those pinch points when they're at traffic stops or in gridlocked traffic. And it's going to stop them from being struck from behind by other vehicles."

The law became effective at midnight Tuesday but will continue for only a three-year trial period; after that, the Legislature will decide if the law becomes permanent.

Hinrichsen said that lane filtering was seldom enforced prior to the law.

"In some places in Colorado, it wasn't really enforced – although technically, it was currently a violation of improper lane change, statutes," he said. "If you really wanted to be aggressive about it, you could view it as a reckless driving charge."

Lane-filtering is considered a safer alternative to the illegal practice of lane-splitting; that's when a motorcycle rider travels between lanes of moving traffic.