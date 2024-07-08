Skip to Content
Northbound crash on I-25 and Fillmore slows traffic in Colorado Springs Monday morning

Published 7:39 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash along I-25 slows down drivers traveling north during the Monday morning commute.

According to our KRDO photographer on scene, it looks like the crash is between two different vehicles going northbound on I-25 just past the Fillmore exit. Backups extend to the Nevada/Tejon exit.

One driver was checked out by the Colorado Springs Fire Department but wasn't taken to the hospital, according to those on scene. One northbound lane is closed as the crash gets cleaned up.

At this time, add an extra 15-30 minutes to your drive if you are planning on traveling I-25 north of downtown Colorado Springs.

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

