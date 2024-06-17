Colorado Springs Fire Department at the scene of a storage unit fire

Skip to Content
Monday, June 17th
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRRDO13) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to put out a storage unit fire right now (Monday, June 17th).

It's happening at the SecureCare Self Storage on 2415 North Nevada Avenue.

Lane closures are in place in the area at this time, though residents and drivers to the area are asked to avoid the scene while crews work.

Our KRDO13 Crew is out there now as we work to gather more information.

