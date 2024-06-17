Adaptive athlete shows off one-of-a-kind prosthetic developed in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- An adaptive athlete is making history with a groundbreaking prosthetic speed skate that was developed by engineering students in Colorado.

Caitlin Conner has a one-of-a-kind prosthetic developed by engineering students at the Colorado School of Mines. The students worked on the prototype for the past six years.

Conner recently tested the prototype prosthetic speed skate at the World Arena Ice Hall in Colorado Springs. Conner's use of the prototype marks a significant step in the evolution of adaptive sports technology. The goal is to make para speed skating more accessible and one day have it recognized as a formal sport. Conner says she wants to help people with disabilities try new things.

"People tend to look at someone with a disability and oh, they can't do something and it's not necessarily the person, it's usually the environment. So it's getting the right equipment, it's having the right place to do things and it's figuring out new methods to be active," said Conner.

Conner has records in boxing, track cycling, and obstacle course racing.