Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues person trapped in a dumpster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) – A person is in the hospital with minor injuries this morning (Tuesday, May 21st) after they had to be extricated from a dumpster.

The call came in just before 5 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a person was taking refuge in a dumpster from last night’s cold temperatures when a trash truck picked up the dumpster. That’s when a witness nearby heard screaming.

That witness then pulled over into the UCHealth Memorial Hospital parking lot to call 911.

CSFD arrived and used a ladder to rescue the person trapped.

They say they only suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.