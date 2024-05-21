Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues person trapped in a dumpster

CSFD/KRDO13
By
Published 7:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) – A person is in the hospital with minor injuries this morning (Tuesday, May 21st) after they had to be extricated from a dumpster. 

The call came in just before 5 a.m. 

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says a person was taking refuge in a dumpster from last night’s cold temperatures when a trash truck picked up the dumpster. That’s when a witness nearby heard screaming.

That witness then pulled over into the UCHealth Memorial Hospital parking lot to call 911. 

CSFD arrived and used a ladder to rescue the person trapped.

They say they only suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content