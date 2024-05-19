Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hang Onto your Hat! Gusty Winds for Monday

By
today at 6:01 PM
Published 5:48 PM

Sunshine is a virtual guarantee for the Front Range and Southeast Plains on Monday but a strong jet stream above us will send gusty winds down from the Southwest, drying out top soil and increasing fire danger.

Expect high temperatures to once again reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s across Metro Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Sprinkles are possible up across the Palmer Divide.

Another approaching weather system will bring a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the region on Tuesday. Some of these storms could produce large hail as they grow off the Foothills.

The rest of the week looks mild and dry with daytime temperatures in the mid 70s, and that's great news for those of us who want to enjoy a long Memorial Day weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content