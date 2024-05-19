Hang Onto your Hat! Gusty Winds for Monday

Sunshine is a virtual guarantee for the Front Range and Southeast Plains on Monday but a strong jet stream above us will send gusty winds down from the Southwest, drying out top soil and increasing fire danger.

Expect high temperatures to once again reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s across Metro Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Sprinkles are possible up across the Palmer Divide.

Another approaching weather system will bring a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the region on Tuesday. Some of these storms could produce large hail as they grow off the Foothills.

The rest of the week looks mild and dry with daytime temperatures in the mid 70s, and that's great news for those of us who want to enjoy a long Memorial Day weekend.