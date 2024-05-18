Skip to Content
We’re getting some real sunshine for Sunday

By
today at 6:17 PM
Published 5:49 PM

A weak weather disturbance fired off a line of showers and thunderstorms that zeroed in on Colorado Springs around 5:30 PM Saturday evening. We got some thunder and a good shot of rain as the storms moved South. More showers and evening thunder will be possible until late, then skies will clear toward morning.

Drier air will move in on Sunday, and the extra sunshine will send afternoon temperatures up into the upper 70s to lower 80s in Colorado Springs. The far Southeast Plains will warm up into the low 90s for the afternoon, and conditions will remain dry. There's still enough moisture in the ground to keep us from worrying about high fire danger, but as always, be careful working with open flame.

Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of sun and temperatures will hit the mid 70s. The best chance for afternoon storms will be Tuesday afternoon, we'll keep our eyes out for rough weather over Monument, Ramah and Calhan.

The rest of the week will be dry with highs in the mid 70s with mostly fair weather for the Memorial Day weekend.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

