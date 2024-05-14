2023 Miss Colorado resigns as she calls for reform in the Miss USA organization

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The 2023 Miss Colorado has resigned from her title as she calls for more reform within the Miss USA Organization. Arianna Lemus announced this on Instagram last Friday.

It comes after the resignations of both Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA Umasofia Srivastava. both of the girls cited their decision to bulling and a toxic culture within the Miss Universe Organization.

In Lemus's announcement, she wrote, "Noelia and Umasofia's voices have been stifled by the constraints of a contract that undermines their rights and dignity. By stepping down, I hope to convey to every pageant organization that beauty pageants should not silence women." The Miss Universe Organization has not yet responded to the recent slew of resignations.