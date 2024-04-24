District 60 is holding special meetings to decide on its next superintendent

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two finalists are left in the running for the position of District 60's next superintendent. Doctor Shon Hocker and Doctor Barbara Kimzey will be interviewed tonight, April 24, during a special school board meeting.

During these interviews, stakeholders will be able to provide feedback in real-time. After that, the board will invite the public to review that feedback with the potential for the selection of a sole finalist to begin.

If no decision is reached, the board will meet tomorrow night at 5:30. To continue deliberations and potentially announce a sole finalist. If you are interested in attending the virtual meeting, click here.