CSFD is hosting town halls to help residents prepare for wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting three wildfire town halls in the next couple of months.

It's to help prepare the community in the event of a wildfire. Residents will learn how to prepare their homes for wildfires how to get notifications during an emergency and what to include in their emergency plan. They’ll also get the chance to sign up for the neighborhood chipping program as well as emergency alerts through peak alerts.

The first meeting is being held today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center which is at 1150 Panorama Drive. The next two will be held in May and June. Those will be on May 14th at The Heart of the Springs Church and June 25th at the Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School.