Power restored for nearly 2,200 customers following outage on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Power has been restored for thousands of customers following an electric outage on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage, impacting 2,200 customers, just after 9:45 a.m.

At 10:27 a.m., the utility company said all power has been restored to all customers within an hour.

