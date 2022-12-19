Skip to Content
today at 11:17 AM
Published 9:59 AM

Power restored for nearly 2,200 customers following outage on N. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs Utilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Power has been restored for thousands of customers following an electric outage on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage, impacting 2,200 customers, just after 9:45 a.m.

At 10:27 a.m., the utility company said all power has been restored to all customers within an hour.

You can track the status of the outage here.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

