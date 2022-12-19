Power restored for nearly 2,200 customers following outage on N. Academy Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Power has been restored for thousands of customers following an electric outage on North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.
Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported a power outage, impacting 2,200 customers, just after 9:45 a.m.
At 10:27 a.m., the utility company said all power has been restored to all customers within an hour.
You can track the status of the outage here.
Update: All customers were restored in an hour. Big thanks to our crews! https://t.co/elWmCJRXdN— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 19, 2022