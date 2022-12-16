Unemployment rate drops to 3.5% in Colorado, strengthening labor market

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's unemployment rate dropped in November, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Friday.

According to state officials, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5% this month. The state remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%. More than 4,000 well-paying jobs were added because of Colorado's strong labor market in November.

Polis released the following statement:

“Colorado’s strong job growth and now even lower unemployment rate continue to outpace national levels as we continue to bring good-paying jobs to Coloradans and save people money. Coloradans are hard at work with opportunities across industries, and we remain focused on reducing costs and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans, making sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado's job recovery rate remains 17.3% higher compared to the national rate of 104.7%. Fewer people are claiming unemployment, strengthening Colorado's labor market trend.