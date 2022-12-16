Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:01 AM
Published 10:57 AM

Unemployment rate drops to 3.5% in Colorado, strengthening labor market

MGN

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's unemployment rate dropped in November, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Friday.

According to state officials, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5% this month. The state remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%. More than 4,000 well-paying jobs were added because of Colorado's strong labor market in November.

Polis released the following statement:

“Colorado’s strong job growth and now even lower unemployment rate continue to outpace national levels as we continue to bring good-paying jobs to Coloradans and save people money. Coloradans are hard at work with opportunities across industries, and we remain focused on reducing costs and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans, making sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business,” said Gov. Polis. 

Colorado's job recovery rate remains 17.3% higher compared to the national rate of 104.7%. Fewer people are claiming unemployment, strengthening Colorado's labor market trend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content