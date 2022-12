EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash with a car Sunday evening. The collision happened at Northbound Powers Blvd. and Fontaine Blvd. at a little before 5:15 P.M. The left lane of Northbound Powers Blvd. is currently closed.

