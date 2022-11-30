Police search for driver who hit marked police car while responding to emergency in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a marked police car while responding to an emergency in East Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard, just before 4:55 a.m.

At the scene, officers learned that a vehicle driving southbound on Powers Boulevard sideswiped the side of a marked police car that had its emergency lights on.

CSPD said the vehicle that hit the marked police car drove off after the incident.

Officers are working to identify and cite the driver in the incident.