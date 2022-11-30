Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:11 AM

Police search for driver who hit marked police car while responding to emergency in East Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a marked police car while responding to an emergency in East Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard, just before 4:55 a.m.

At the scene, officers learned that a vehicle driving southbound on Powers Boulevard sideswiped the side of a marked police car that had its emergency lights on.

CSPD said the vehicle that hit the marked police car drove off after the incident.

Officers are working to identify and cite the driver in the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content