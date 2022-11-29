Time is running out to submit artwork for Historic Colorado license plate design contest

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Time is running out to participate in the Historic Colorado license plate design contest.

According to the state, residents and students have less than 24 hours to submit their entries to qualify for the Historic Colorado Contest.

The contest allows participants to create Colorado's 150th-anniversary license plate and a chance to win $1,000. Residents and students in Colorado must submit their designs by Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The contest is split up between two divisions, 13 and up and under 13. A committee will select ten finalists per division and then the public will vote on the top three designs.

Artists will be featured at the DMV and winners will get a commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant, according to the state.

Contest entries will be judged based on how well a piece captures Colorado's history, artistic quality, originality, and artwork execution for the state's potential license plate.

Colorado students and residents may participate in the Historic Colorado Contest. Each participant must submit original artwork.

If you're interested in participating, click here to review the complete information, terms and conditions, and templates for drafting submissions.

Participants may submit their artwork in the following formats:

EPS

SVG

AI

PDF

High-resolution TIFF and JPEG (3.375 in x 2.125 in at 600 dpi)

The state is asking that all submissions may not have any watermarks.

Participants can email their designs and entry form to dor_HistoricColorado@state.co.us.