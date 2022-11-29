Man arrested after reported stabbing in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after a reported stabbing in East Colorado Springs.

Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department and the American Medical Response responded to a reported stabbing in the 3400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8 p.m.

CSPD said a victim walked into a business in the area and stated they had been stabbed.

The victim told police that the suspect was behind a nearby business following the incident.

According to police, officers were able to locate the suspect and recover the weapon in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.